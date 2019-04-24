long time Lunenburg resident; 73 Lunenburg James A. Hope Sr., 73, beloved husband and father, brother and friend will be truly missed, has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior. A long time Lunenburg resident died Thursday, April 18, 2019 in University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Worcester. James was born April 17, 1946 in Fitchburg son of Norman and Ruth (McCoy) Hope. He was a graduate of Leominster Trade High School, class of 1964. Before retiring in 2014 he owned and operated J's Construction Co. James was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fitchburg. He loved golfing, watching football, trips to Foxwoods and Atlantic City, but most of all spending time with family and friends. He was very handy with projects around the house and always willing to help everyone He also had a great sense of humor.



James is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane (Abell) Hope, one son James A. Hope Jr. and his wife Amanda of Chelmsford, four brothers; Norman Hope of Gardner, John Hope of Keene N.H., Jerome Hope of Lunenburg and Jeremy Hope of Fitchburg, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Joseph Hope and a sister Jackie Boyle. HOPE Funeral services under the direction of Stephen R. Moorcroft will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 with a funeral service at 11:00am in the First Baptist Church, 1400 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held Friday evening, April 26, 2019 from 6 until 8 pm in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the: First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1400 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, MA 01420.



God be with you, my love, till we meet again.







