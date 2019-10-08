|
|
Lakeland, FL
James A. Paton, 54 passed away on Sunday, September 29 at his residence after suffering a massive heart attack.
James was born in Fitchburg on February 23, 1965 a son of the late Walter J. Paton Sr. and Lois M. (Andersen) Paton
He is survived by his wife of fourteen years, Michelle (Zach) Paton of Lakeland, Fla, two sons, John Paton and his wife, Sonja of Germany, Christoph Paton and his partner, Susi Winters of Germany, two grandsons, Lukas and Tobias Paton, siblings, Walter J. Paton and his wife, Denise of Leominster, Sharon Paton and her husband, Nelson Dion of Moultonborough, NH, Michelle Sullivan and her husband, David of Fitchburg, Sandra Harms and her husband, George of Lunenburg, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Zach of Dunedin, Fla, seven nephews, one niece and one great-nephew, Noah.
Mr. Paton served his country in the US ARMY as a Specialist from 1985-1988.
Jim was employed as a truck driver for Coastal Old Castle Company. He was an avid Patriots fan and he also leaves his three beloved cats, Bella, Roxy and Mango.
Michelle was the love of Jim's life.
Paton
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 11 in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA.
A celebration of Jim's life will follow at 3:00 pm at the British American Club, 1 Simonds Rd., Fitchburg.
Calling hours are from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Friday, October 11 prior to the service in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, 479 Northfield Rd., Lunenburg, MA 01462.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 8, 2019