James A. Sprague, 81, passed away Oct. 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Bernice (Leger) Sprague who died in 1976.
He was born on December 2, 1938, in Fitchburg, Ma, the son of Andrew and Leona (Wheeler) Sprague.
James was a salesman for many years in the area selling Steel fabrications, and machinery. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1956-1960.
He leaves his children, his son Marc, his wife Christine, and their children Sophia and Dylan of Lunenburg, his daughter Loree her husband Francis and their children Garrett, Brandon and Heather of Lunenburg, his life partner Hilary Burrows, of Canton, with whom he lived, two sisters Elizabeth Farr of Leominster, and Cathy of Australia, and several nieces and nephews.
He was pre deceased by his brothers Alan Sprague and Barry Sprague.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday (Oct.23), at 11:00 AM in THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St. Leominster, Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery Fitchburg. Calling Hours at the funeral home will be on Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of one's choice View the online memorial for James A. Sprague