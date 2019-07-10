of Leominster; 59



LEOMINSTER



James Albert Semler, 59 years old of Leominster, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital after fighting a lengthy illness. He was born April 20, 1960 and had lived most of his life in Leominster.



Jimmy leaves his children James Albert Semler, Jr. and his wife Kimberley of Leominster, Amanda Leigh (Semler) Alicea and her wife Gennille of Gardner and Christopher James Semler of Gardner, 2 brothers Robert Semler and his wife Jackie of Leominster and Paul McGuinness, 2 grandchildren Sophia Rose Semler and Harper Ava Semler both of Leominster, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Elizabeth Pierce and his sister Deborah Ruby.



Jimmy worked at East Coast Ceramics, Barts Farm, Basque Plastics and Stadler Viega. He loved watching and going to Red Sox, Bruins and Patriot games with his brother Bob. As a kid he loved playing street hockey, then played Dek Hockey for many years. Jimmy also loved volleyball with his friends and always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jimmy was a member of the Franco Vets in Leominster.



He will be missed dearly.



Funeral services and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting he family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.







View the online memorial for James Albert Semler Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 10, 2019