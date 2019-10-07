Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
84 Salem St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
1963 - 2019
James Badagliacca 56 Obituary
Fitchburg

James Badagliacca, 56 passed away on Saturday, October 5th.

James was born on September 26, 1963 and was the son of Lawrence "Carpo" and Eileen (Shields) Badagliacca.

He is survived by his mother Eileen, his wife of 25 years, Teresa (Markley) Badagliacca, and was a loving father to his four children, Matthew J., Justin P., Zachary L., and Mollie E., his two sisters, Joanne Madigan and her husband David of Fitchburg, Marylou Gaudet and her husband Thomas of Fitchburg, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

James is predeceased by his father, Lawrence "Carpo" Badagliacca, sister, Nancy Ray, and nephew Craig Madigan.

He attended St. Anthony Grade School and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1982.

James worked as a master plumber for Badags Kitchen and Bath, and Connolly Plumbing and Heating.

Jim was an avid sports fan who loved the Bruins, Patriots, and the Yankees.

Badagliacca

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, October 10 in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Burial will be at a later date.

Calling hours are from 4-6 Wednesday, October 9 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers James would like you to donate to any .



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 7, 2019
