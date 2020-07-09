US Navy Veteran
Leominster
James E. Horan Sr., 85, of Winchendon, MA died July 2, 2020. He was born January 26, 1935, in Boston, MA, son of the late John and Irene (McGee) Horan. James served in the US Navy from 1954 through 1958, aboard the USS Lookout, achieving rank of SN. He received the National Defense Service Medal.
Mr. Horan had worked as a custodian at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
He is survived by two sons; James Horan Jr., of Gardner, MA, Jamie Horan of Winchendon, MA, one daughter; Jessie Greska and her husband Robert of Leominster, and two grandchildren; Adam Greska and his wife Kyla, Laura and her husband Patrick Sargent, and great granddaughter Lydia.
He was predeceased by his wife Lydia (Chaves) Horan, and brothers, John Horan, Leo Horan and Charles Horan.
A service will be held, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Jessie and Bob Greska's home, 33 Crestfield Lane, Leominster, MA.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St. Leominster, MA is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for James E. Horan