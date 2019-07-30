|
James "Jim" F. Dellogono
James "Jim" F. Dellogono, formally of Fitchburg, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at home in HILLSBORO, NH on Friday July 19th, 2019. Jim was born April 11, 1960 to Pasquale and Annette ( Boudreau) Dellogono, where he grew up and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1978. Jim went on to Worcester Industrial Technical School and graduated with a degree in Electronics. He worked for Raytheon and then spent 20+ years with Osram Sylvania Automotive in Hillsboro NH, where he made many friends.
Jim had a true passion for classic cars and drag racing his Chevy SS. He was known to have a few extra vehicles to work on and he enjoyed the process of restoration. He also had a love for music, especially the drums (which he kept his own set up until this day.) Jim loved to travel and visited Costa Rica and China's great wall. He recently made his annual trip to VA Beach.
Jim was an extremely hard worker and took pride in being a jack of all trades. Jim loved to make others laugh by telling jokes or singing funny songs; he was a very giving person and had a loving heart. Most of all Jim loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ivy SoChan, his children, Alissa and husband Ryan Hebert, Justin and wife Liz Dellogono and Hazel So. Five grandchildren, brothers, Tom and wife Cheryl, John and wife Lynn, sister, Patricia and husband Mark Moge along with eight nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks for a donation to the .
