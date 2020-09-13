LEOMINSTER
James F. Farquhar, 94 years old, of Leominster, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his two daughters Mary Ann Nalbandian and her husband Peter Wayne of Worcester and Deirdre Acheson and her husband Christopher of Sierra Vista, AZ, son James F. Farquhar, III and his wife Lori of Glenfield, NY; two sisters Anna Hansen of Bedford and Mildred Naylor of Shrewsbury; seven grandchildren and a great granddaughter. He was predeceased by his wife Clara J. (Barbadora) Farquhar in 1991.
James was born November 22, 1925 in Leominster, son of Raymond and Anna (Parker) Farquhar and had lived in Leominster most of his life. He was a World War II U.S. Army Veteran in the 69th division and was awarded a Purple Heart. He worked as a machinist in the tool & die industry for many years at various shops in the area, including LeBlanc Tool & Die and Advance Tool & Die both in Leominster. James was a member of Holy Family of Nazareth Church in Leominster and a former member of the Montachusett Twirlers. He enjoyed square dancing and was an avid gardener.
James' funeral will be held on Wednesday September 16 from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a Mass at 11 am in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. A calling hour will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 - 10:30 am in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of James' favorite charities: Franciscan Missions, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Greater Boston Food Bank or DAV
(Disabled American Veterans
). www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for James F. Farquhar