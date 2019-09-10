|
|
James F. "Jimbo" Ferreri
of Lunenburg, MA; 71
James F. "Jimbo" Ferreri age 71 of Lunenburg, MA passed away by his sons sides in Newton Wellesley ICU. He is well known for his redemption center which he owned and operated for over 20 years in Fitchburg. He was a very well known man everywhere he went and always brought a smile to everyones face. He was a guy you could always go to if you had a problem and he would do everything in his power to help. His hobbies would include watching his son Bob play semi pro football for the Marlborough Shamrocks and going to the Worcester Icecats games with his sons Nick and Jeremy and of course watching the Sox/Pats/Bruins on TV. He also enjoyed going to The Big E every year to watch the MA state police K9 unit. He was a huge animal lover and would take anything in as a family member.
He will be put to rest with his mother Deborah Clauson and her husband Edgar Clauson. Survived by his sons Nicholas Eaton and Jeremy Eaton of Lunenburg, Robert Ferreri of Marlborough and the late Patricia Ferreri of Newton. Grandfather of Roy, Kaila, Brittany, Joey and Hailey.
FERRERI - Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., Needham, MA Tuesday September 10 from 11AM-1PM with a service at 1PM interment private. Reception will be held after at the 440 club in Newton from 2PM-7PM.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019