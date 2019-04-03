James "Jack" Femino

of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Fitchburg, MA



James Femino died peacefully March 27, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. Jack is the son of the late John Femino and Stefana (Celona) Femino. He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School and a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Parish, Fitchburg. Jack was a World War II Army Veteran serving as a Sergeant and Communication Chief and received a Victory Medal and numerous other recognitions. Jack was predeceased by his wife Josephine "Jo" (Pandiscio) Femino. They were married 65 years. Jack is survived by his two daughters Stephanie (Femino) Boudreau & her husband, David, of Scottsdale, AZ, and Bridget (Femino) Rosenow, & her husband, Keith, of Newton, MA. Three grandchildren; Kristen (Boudreau) & Blake Trivison; Kimberly (Boudreau) & DJ Lee and Kristopher Boudreau all of Scottsdale, AZ and four great-grandsons; Wyatt, Joseph, Lincoln and Hunter. He also leaves his brother Angelo Femino, wife Anna, and several nieces and nephews who fondly remember Uncle Jackie. He was predeceased by his sister Catherine (Femino) Cefalo. Upon return from the Army, Jack continued work at the family's groceria, Femino's Market in Fitchburg. He then pursued a long professional career in Insurance, retiring as Senior Commercial Insurance Underwriter from Sentry/Middlesex Insurance, Concord, MA. While there, he proudly established the annual Middlesex Golf Tournament held at the Westminster CC where he was a member and avid golfer for several years. Jack was genuine, kind and loving, a true gentleman and friend; a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. While we feel the terrible void of his absence, we cherish our memories of him. He lived a long and good life and we are all blessed to have been part of his.



A funeral mass to be held at St Patricks Church, Scottsdale, followed by burial at Hansen Mortuary, on April 17. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com/obituaries/