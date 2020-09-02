LeominsterJames G. Woovis, 82, passed away on August 30, 2020 in UMass Medical Center. James was born in Troy, NY on September 7, 1937, a son of the late George and Georgia (Bicoules) Woovis. He was a 1955 graduate of Athol High School, and furthered his education at Suffolk University, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He was very proud of his service to his country in the US Army Reserves.James worked for several years as a Manager at Sears, and then retired from his career at Alpha Gary. James was also the owner and operator of Demetri Pizza Barn in Gardner. Jim had a strong dedication to both God and family. He loved the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where he was a very active member. He was a volunteer and Chanter for over 20 years; he also served on the Parish Council as President and Vice President. James was a longtime member of the Eastern Council of Orthodox Churches and a founding Director of the Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehab Center in Worcester. He was also a longtime member of the Veterans Chorus.He is survived by his wife Margaret (Moriarty) Woovis; two daughters, Georgia (Woovis) Seat and husband Bobby, Joanna (Woovis) Davis and husband David; grandchildren, Demetri, Sophia, and Jon Peter Doucette; great grandchildren, Ophelia Doucette and Talon Racine.James was predeceased by his first wife Elaine (Karnegis) Woovis.WoovisCalling hours will be held in the Brandon Funeral Home 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Thursday, September 3, from 4-7pm. The funeral will be held in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg at 11:00am on Friday, September 4. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Winchendon.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.