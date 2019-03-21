James H. Dufresne

LEOMINSTER - James H. Dufresne, 54, of Leominster, died March 18, 2019, in HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital after being stricken ill. He was born July 23, 1964, in Leominster, son Henry J. Dufresne and Priscilla (Porter) Dufresne. He was a 1983 graduate of Leominster Trade High School. James worked for Process Cooling of Leominster, Porter Roofing Co., of Leominster and then for Economic-Enviro Tech of Fitchburg.



Jimmy is survived by his mother, Priscilla (Porter) Dufresne, of Leominster, three brothers; David Dufresne and his wife Paisley Rossetti of Westminster, Larry Dufresne and his wife Joan, and John Dufresne, all of Leominster, along with niece and nephews; Todd Dufresne, Scott Dufresne, Nicholas Dufresne, Matthew Dufresne, Grace Dufresne, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.



He was predeceased by his father, Henry J. Dufresne in 1981.



DUFRESNE - Jim's Funeral will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 24th, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and Monday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral, in the funeral home.



