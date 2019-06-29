of Sterling; 77



James John Dubovick, 77, of Chamberlain Road in Sterling, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester on Thursday, June 27, 2019.



Jim was born and raised in Clinton, the son of Walter and Tina (Boodry) Dubovick. He was a graduate of Clinton High School in 1960 where he excelled in high school football.



In 1963, he met the love of his life, Barbara Merz, at ITT Surprenant in Clinton, where they both worked. In 1965 they were married at Saint John Parish in Clinton and in 1970 they settled in Sterling to raise their family.



Jim (JD) was Owner and President of Colonial Wire & Cable in Sterling for over 30 years and was well known and respected in the wire and cable industry.



He was a former member of the United Methodist Church in Clinton. A competitive golfer, he was a member of The International in Bolton where he proudly organized his "Tiger Tee Open" for over 10 years and was very proud of earning three holes-in-one in his lifetime. Jim was a horse racing enthusiast and was once co-owner of several race horses, including his proudest, Galloping Gael. He was an avid N.E. sports fan, especially watching the Red Sox and Patriots, he coached his daughters' youth softball teams in the Sterling Lassie League, and later cherished the time spent watching his grandchildren's soccer, baseball, softball and basketball games. He was also an avid vegetable gardener where he often enjoyed a nice cigar.



He will be remembered and missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara A. (Merz) Dubovick; his children, Patricia Goulet and her husband, Glenn of Sutton, James W. Dubovick and his wife, Karen of Sterling, Kristal Dubovick of Leominster, and Laura Walsh and her husband, David of Sterling; two brothers, Walter Dubovick and his wife, Kathryn of Clinton and John Dubovick and his wife, Linda of Pioche, NV; 12 grandchildren, Emma, Clay, Grace, Eve, Hannah, Christian, James, Jared, Pierce, Carson, Ross and Tiegan; and several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 1, in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. Funeral services are private. The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602. www.milesfuneralhome.com.







