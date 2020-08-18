AshburnhamJames Michael O'Kane, 85, of Ashburnham, died August 13, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.Jim was born January 5, 1935, in Ayer, son of Mayra Whitney Jones. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Randolph. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his motorcycle and spending time with his family.He leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Linda (Wehmeyer) O'Kane, who he loved dearly. A son Casey O'Kane of New Mexico, a stepson Steven Fenner, his wife Michelle and their daughters Kaylyn Fenner & Emma Feckley of Leominster, a stepdaughter Tara Fenner of Leominster and her children, Kierra, Zachary and Logan Romero, grandson Daniel Fenner, his wife Ashley and their 3 children Chase, Blaine & Ember of Leominster and grandson Matthew O'Kane of Gardner.He is predeceased by his son Michael Scott O'Kane.Funeral services will be private.