|
|
formerly of Fitchburg, MA
James "Big Jim" Nowd passed away on Thursday, November 21st in Hudson, Florida following a short illness. Donna Harding, his devoted companion of 37 years, was by his side. He was 77.
James was born in 1942 to Christopher and Ursula (Gallagher) Nowd in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and lovingly raised by his Uncle Joe & Aunt Alice Keating after his mother's unexpected death. He was a graduate of the St. Bernard's High School Class of 1960, where he played center on the football team. James later attended Stephens Business College in Fitchburg and graduated from Bentley School of Accounting in Boston. He was actively involved in the Elks and the Knights of Columbus; and was a man of abiding faith. He served in the US Army from 1963 to 1968. He settled into family life, raising his children Kerry and Chris with his former spouse, Annette Nowd. They lived in Fitchburg, where he started as an accountant at Joseph P. Keating Accounting, until he took over the firm as James C Nowd Accounting. He was a fixture in downtown Fitchburg throughout his career.
In the early 1990s, James sold the tax prep business and retired to Hollywood, Florida, in search of the best happy hour in Broward County. He was a social character, a troublemaker and a jokester, well known wherever he went. In retired life, Jimmy loved to travel with Donna by his side, taking numerous road trips and cruises, visiting the Bahamas, Mexico, Spain, France, Italy, and his beloved Ireland. The pair most recently relocated to Hudson, Florida, where he continued to show his love for Boston sports teams, usually with a scotch in hand.
James is survived by the love of his life, Donna Harding, formerly of Fitchburg, now of Florida; his daughter Kerry Nowd of Fitchburg, and her son Matthew; his son Chris Nowd and wife Dianne of Leominster, and their children Jillian, Michael, and Dylan; his brothers Thomas Nowd of Fitchburg and Robert Nowd of Webster, and their families. James was predeceased by his parents Chris and Ursula Nowd and his aunt & uncle Joe and Alice Keating. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and several long-time friends.
Nowd
Calling hours will be 4-6pm on Friday December 6, 2019 at the Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA.The Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.
Save us a seat, Jimmy, at the eternal happy hour in the sky.
Michael S. Alario – Director - Owner
View the online memorial for James "Big Jim" Nowd
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019