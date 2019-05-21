Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Brother and Uncle Westminster James R. Benedict, 54 died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Heywood Hospital.



He leaves his wife, Theresa L. (Paine) Benedict; four daughters, Christa Curtis of Fitchburg, Aubrey Lee Kenda of Winchendon, Torrie Pantoni of CT and Briana Benedict of Leominster; two sons, Anthony Benedict of Westminster and Bryce Benedict of Leominster, several grandchildren; one great-granddaughter: one brother, Bruce Benedict of Fitchburg; one sister, Paula Delgiudice of PA and several nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by a brother, Robert Benedict.



James was born in Fitchburg on August 21, 1964 a son of the late Barton and Barbara (Newton) Benedict. He graduated from Fitchburg High School and worked for ITW in Westminster as a Mold Tech Engineer.



The most important part of his life was his family above anything else. He also loved motorcycle riding, fast cars and the outdoors. He was willing to try anything and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need of help. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was always just full of life. Benedict Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.



Burial will be private.



For further information please see www.masciarellifamilufuneralhomes.net



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.







View the online memorial for James R. Benedict, 54 Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary