Acton, MA
James R. Fernandes, 85, of Acton, formerly of Leominster, died February 13, 2020, in HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster, after an illness. He was born in East Cambridge, MA son of the late Joseph and Oliver (Rego) Fernandes. Jim was a long time owner of Sauve's Market, on French Hill. He was a very active parishioner of St. Cecilia's Parish, serving as Chairman of the Bingo Committee for 30 years. He was Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, Attleboro, and local Post Commander of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He had served as Ward 2A Councilor, City of Leominster.
Jim is survived by two sons; Kevin Fernandes and his wife Dr. NiNa Sater Fernandes of Acton, MA, Mark Fernandes and his wife Sharon of Fitchburg, MA, one daughter; Claire LeBlanc of Leominster, one brother; John Fernandes and his wife Joyce of Mansfield, MA and one sister; Eleanor Conley of Richmond, VA, along with six grandchildren; Elisha, Garrett, Sean and his wife Krysta, Sarah, Joshua and Kevin LeBlanc, and one great granddaughter; Aryana.
He was predeceased by his wife Lucille (Caissey) Fernandes, in 1996.
Fernandes
Jim's Funeral will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18th, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2020