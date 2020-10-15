TownsendJames R. Kemp, 72, of Townsend, formerly of Ayer & Lunenburg, died unexpectedly Monday, October 12, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.Mr. Kemp was born in Leominster, April 12, 1948, a son of the late William L.W. and Ellen (Harrington) Kemp and has resided in Townsend for over 40 years. He was a 1966 graduate of Lunenburg High School and continued his education at the University of Massachusetts, Boston where he received his bachelors degree in English in 1975.In the early 1970's Mr. Kemp served his country in the United States Navy.Following his honorable discharge from the armed forces, Mr. Kemp began a career in masonry construction that lasted over three decades. From 2000 – 2010 he worked in the maintenance department of the Townsend School department, working primarily at Spaulding and Squanacook Elementary Schools.He leaves his wife of 51 years, Susan M. (Jahn) Kemp; two sons, Christopher J. Kemp and Matthew G. Kemp both of Devens; a brother, William Kemp of Leominster; two sisters, Judith and her husband George Brown of Ashburnham, Virginia Glerum of Florida and many nieces and nephews.In 1969 he was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Kemp.Funeral services will be held privately.The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements.