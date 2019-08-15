Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis Cemetery
Kelton Rd
Ashburnham, MA
James R. Mullins "Jimmy" 70


1949 - 2019
James R. Mullins "Jimmy" 70 Obituary
Ashby

James "Jimmy" R. Mullins, 70, passed away after a long illness on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family.

Jim was born June 13, 1949 in Gardner, son of Robert and Doris (Bourgeois) Mullins. He is survived by his cherished wife of thirty seven years, Jean A. Derocher-Mullins of Ashby, their two sons, Christopher M. Mullins of Beverly, and Brendan J. Mullins and his wife Elinor of Winthrop, his three brothers, Thomas of Ashburnham, Michael and his wife Margaret "Kiki" of Ashby, Stephen and his wife Linda Perla-Mullins of Ashburnham, and his sister, Colleen Esposito and her husband Phillip of Ashburnham, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews, and their children.

Jim spent much of his career as an English teacher at Oakmont Regional High School in Ashburnham. During his tenure there, he was also responsible for the development of the thriving TV Production Program, and began a support program aimed to enhance student academic success. He was adviser to the school newspaper, the "Oakmonitor", the school TV news, "OTV", and coached the tennis team for many years. Jim was extremely proud of being the negotiations chairperson for the Ashburnham–Westminster Teachers Associations; as chair of this committee, he became a powerful union voice and advocate for teacher rights and responsibilities. Before his tenure at Oakmont, Jim taught at B.F. Brown Middle School, Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, and was an adjunct professor at Fitchburg State University, Franklin Pierce University, and Fisher Jr. College.

Jim was an avid reader, a Boston sports fan, a lifelong Bob Dylan enthusiast, and a collector of "unique" walking sticks and pocket knives. He loved playing golf, and he and Jean enjoyed kayaking, nature walks with their dogs, and cross-country skiing with family and friends. He enjoyed many summers spent with family on Bouctouche Bay in New Brunswick, and most recently, winters in Florida. He and Jean shared many adventures around the globe, including Norway, France, Italy, and Ireland.

Mullins

Calling hours will be held Monday, August 19 from 4-8pm at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. A graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, August 20, at St. Denis Cemetery, Kelton Rd., Ashburnham. There will be a celebration of Jim's life following the service at The Old Mill Restaurant, Rte.2A, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in memory of Jim Mullins to the Ashburnham Westminster Regional School District, 11 Oakmont Drive, Ashburnham, MA 01430. Donations will be used to provide a scholarship for a deserving student continuing his or her education in the field of communications.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019
