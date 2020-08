James R. Oliver Jr. (born 1930), formerly of Leominster, passed away at home in Port St. Lucie, Florida on May 14th with family and hospice attending.

Husband of Peggy (Mason), Father of 7, Grandfather of 14, Great-grandfather of 8, Uncle and Great-uncle of 2. He will be dearly missed.

The private funeral and interment will be in Leominster this week.

