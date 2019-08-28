|
James R. Raymond, 59, of Lunenburg, MA, died August 19, 2019, in Elliott Hospital, Manchester, NH, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Bedford, NH on August 15, 2019. He was born April 6, 1960, in Greenville, Maine, son of of the late Leonard J. and Mycilla (Marsh) Raymond-Megliola. James was a gradaute of Mount Wachusett Community College Criminal Justice Program, receiving an Associates Degree. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the Military Police. He worked for the Department of Corrections for 33 years, retiring as a Lieutenant. He also worked for First Choice Limousine Service. He was a member of the Auxiliary Police in Ashby, MA, and also a member of the Leominster Civil Defense Auxiliary Police and an EMT with the Leominster Civil Defense. His first job was a skate guard at Roll On America in Leominster and he continued working there through high school and college.
He was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, which is made up of Police Officers and the Wild Pigs Motorcycle Club, which is made up of Correctional Officers.
James is survived by his sister; Susan Gallant of Leominster, two nieces; Kathryn Gallant and Patricia Noonan and her husband Donny, one nephew; Bryan Gallant, a great niece; Tea Duffy, great nephews; Zachary Davis, Dakota Duffy, Tyler Noonan and Dylan Noonan. He also leaves his step-father Antonio Megliola of Lunenburg and many friends. Jim will be missed dearly by his friends and family. Salute to Jimmy!
Jim's Funeral will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 am, in Pilgrim Congregational Church, 26 West Street. Leominster. Calling hours will be held Friday, August 30th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA. Burial will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 am, in Greenville Cemetery, Greenville, Maine.
