|
|
James R. Thatcher
James (Jim) R. Thatcher, 67, of Amherst, NH passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29th after a long fight with prostate cancer. Born on October 3, 1951 to the late Henry and Shirley (Whitney) Thatcher, he grew up in Townsend, MA. Driven from a young age, Jim graduated as valedictorian from North Middlesex Regional HS before earning his Bachelor's Degree from Boston University in 1973. His unmatched work ethic and sharp intellect led to a thriving marketing career at NEBS, Inc., Daniel Webster College and Chester College of New England. He found success most recently as a leading sales consultant at AutoFair Honda before retiring in December 2017.
In addition to professional achievements, Jim was a lifelong athlete and lover of sports. He enjoyed playing racquetball and tennis and was an avid runner. He was a loyal Boston fan with an impressive championship hat collection to back it up.
Despite his adventurous spirit, Jim loved life's simple pleasures: reading the paper with a fresh cup of coffee, a sunny day after months of snow, and, most of all, vacationing at the beach with a cold cocktail and a hot bowl of clam chowder. He is already sorely missed.
A thoughtful and loving family man, he is survived by his wife, Nancy Price-Thatcher, of Amherst, NH; his daughter, Nicole, of Boston, MA; and his daughter, Kimberly, of Exeter, RI (as well as his favorite fur buddies, Zoey and Leo).
He is also survived by his sisters, Anne Adams, of Townsend, MA, and Janet Steele, of Ashby, MA; his brother, David (and Brenda) Thatcher, of Colebrook, NH; his sister-in-law Susan (and Gary) Stockley, of Nashua, NH; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
THATCHER - Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Zis-Sweeney and St. Laurent Funeral Home in Nashua NH. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 10:00 am at St. John Neumann Church in Merrimack, NH
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 1, 2019