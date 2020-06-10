Yes your Father was a kind and true gentlemen. Great sense of humor, loved talking about his children, especially the grandchildren.
Were so sorry for your loss
James Romer Fuller
SUNAPEE, NH - James Romer Fuller died Sunday, June 7 at home on Perkins Pond in Sunapee, NH at the age of 86. Jim was born October 31, 1933 in Kingston, NY to William Traver Fuller and Margaret Louise Teller Fuller. He attended Northwood Prep in Lake Placid, NY where he became an avid hockey player. He later transferred to Choate Rosemary Hall and continued playing hockey. He graduated in 1953.
Jim was active in the Highmount Ski Club where he met Jean Marie Hamm from Corning, NY. They married in 1959. He worked in the family business, Fuller Shirt Company of Kingston, NY, until the company was sold to the John B. Stetson Hat Co. He moved his family to central Massachusetts in 1963 where he worked in a variety of industries. He spent fourteen years as Vice President of Sales at Collier-Keyworth in Gardner which prompted him to move his family and horses to Ashburnham. In 1986 he founded Fuller and Associates, continuing his career in the juvenile products industry until 1995. Jim and Jean purchased their beloved "Hovel" on Perkins Pond in 1983, and eventually moved to New London and finally settled in Sunapee, fulfilling his dream of living on water at the bottom of a ski mountain.
His children remember him as a respectful and fun-loving father who encouraged them to work hard and play hard. Jim was an accomplished ski instructor and taught his family the finesse of a good clean edge. He had an adventurous soul with a great sense of humor. He was passionate about his work and has been described by many as a kind and true gentleman.
James is predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Jean, as well as his parents William and Margaret (Sit) and sister, Mary Fuller Loughran Shults of Kinston, NY. Surviving family members include his five children, John Romer Fuller and wife Darla of UT and her sons Jesse and Reed; Jamie Durkee and husband Jeffrey of GA and children Ryan and Mariah; Julie Frye and husband Eric of TN, their daughter Cassie and grandchildren Eric and Sallie Anne; Janine Hess and husband Stephen of MA and children Carrie and Jimmy; Jennifer Green and husband Eric of MA and children Jack Romer and Alyson, as well as Jim's nephews William, Robert and Roger Loughran of NY and NJ and their families.
FULLER - A graveside ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery in Kingston, NY at 12:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James' life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org or Lake Sunapee VNA and Hospice at lakesunapeevna.org/giving/donate. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com. Chadwick Funeral Service of New London is assisting the family with arrangements.
SUNAPEE, NH - James Romer Fuller died Sunday, June 7 at home on Perkins Pond in Sunapee, NH at the age of 86. Jim was born October 31, 1933 in Kingston, NY to William Traver Fuller and Margaret Louise Teller Fuller. He attended Northwood Prep in Lake Placid, NY where he became an avid hockey player. He later transferred to Choate Rosemary Hall and continued playing hockey. He graduated in 1953.
Jim was active in the Highmount Ski Club where he met Jean Marie Hamm from Corning, NY. They married in 1959. He worked in the family business, Fuller Shirt Company of Kingston, NY, until the company was sold to the John B. Stetson Hat Co. He moved his family to central Massachusetts in 1963 where he worked in a variety of industries. He spent fourteen years as Vice President of Sales at Collier-Keyworth in Gardner which prompted him to move his family and horses to Ashburnham. In 1986 he founded Fuller and Associates, continuing his career in the juvenile products industry until 1995. Jim and Jean purchased their beloved "Hovel" on Perkins Pond in 1983, and eventually moved to New London and finally settled in Sunapee, fulfilling his dream of living on water at the bottom of a ski mountain.
His children remember him as a respectful and fun-loving father who encouraged them to work hard and play hard. Jim was an accomplished ski instructor and taught his family the finesse of a good clean edge. He had an adventurous soul with a great sense of humor. He was passionate about his work and has been described by many as a kind and true gentleman.
James is predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Jean, as well as his parents William and Margaret (Sit) and sister, Mary Fuller Loughran Shults of Kinston, NY. Surviving family members include his five children, John Romer Fuller and wife Darla of UT and her sons Jesse and Reed; Jamie Durkee and husband Jeffrey of GA and children Ryan and Mariah; Julie Frye and husband Eric of TN, their daughter Cassie and grandchildren Eric and Sallie Anne; Janine Hess and husband Stephen of MA and children Carrie and Jimmy; Jennifer Green and husband Eric of MA and children Jack Romer and Alyson, as well as Jim's nephews William, Robert and Roger Loughran of NY and NJ and their families.
FULLER - A graveside ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery in Kingston, NY at 12:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James' life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Cancer Research Institute at cancerresearch.org or Lake Sunapee VNA and Hospice at lakesunapeevna.org/giving/donate. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com. Chadwick Funeral Service of New London is assisting the family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 10, 2020.