Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444

James V. Ball

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James V. Ball Obituary
Fitchburg

James V. Ball, 31, passed away March 15, 2020 in Leominster Hospital, surrounded by family and close friends.

He was born in Fitchburg on December 27, 1988, a son of James D. Ball and Tamara J. ( Piro ) Ball. Jamie graduated from Fitchburg High School with the class of 2007, and later from the National Aviation Academy in 2009. He was currently working for STS Aviation, a job he loved.

Jamie loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed going to the gym, bike riding, playing the drums, and video games. He loved animals, especially his dog, Chocolate.

He is survived by his parents, James D. Ball of Princeton and Tamara (Piro) Ball and her partner Rick Vautour of Fitchburg; brother Corey J. Ball and his sister Jessica J. Ball.

Burial will be held privately and a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation 72 River Park St., Needham Heights, MA 02494.



View the online memorial for James V. Ball
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -