James V. Ball, 31, passed away March 15, 2020 in Leominster Hospital, surrounded by family and close friends.
He was born in Fitchburg on December 27, 1988, a son of James D. Ball and Tamara J. ( Piro ) Ball. Jamie graduated from Fitchburg High School with the class of 2007, and later from the National Aviation Academy in 2009. He was currently working for STS Aviation, a job he loved.
Jamie loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed going to the gym, bike riding, playing the drums, and video games. He loved animals, especially his dog, Chocolate.
He is survived by his parents, James D. Ball of Princeton and Tamara (Piro) Ball and her partner Rick Vautour of Fitchburg; brother Corey J. Ball and his sister Jessica J. Ball.
Burial will be held privately and a memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation 72 River Park St., Needham Heights, MA 02494.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020