Leominster
James V. Lamkin, 57 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21.
James was born in Fitchburg on October 15, 1962 a son of the late John and June (Violette) Lamkin.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Giacomozzi and her husband, Daniel of Leominster, nephew, Anthony Giacomozzi, niece, Angela Giacomozzi and her partner, Derek Grossi and children, Nolan and Derek Jr.
James is predeceased by his brother, Daniel Lamkin.
Funeral services will be held privately. The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2020