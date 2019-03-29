of Leominster, formerly of Fitchburg; 85 LEOMINSTER - Robert E. Lyle, 85, of Leominster, formerly of Fitchburg, died January 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Lexington, VA on July 6, 1933, he was the son of the late Austin and Louise (Carpenter) Lyle. He leaves his best friend and loving wife of 41 years, Barbara (Bebick) Smith Lyle. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, retiring after 11 years. He served as president of the local #60 at Foster Grant and was a member of the 25 Year Club. He retired from the New England Joint Board R.W.D.S.U/UFCW/AFL-CIO after serving as the Secretary-Treasurer and Business Representative. He was a founding member of the New Patriots Veteran Outreach Center, as well as a faithful member of the New Patriots Congregational Church in West Fitchburg.



In addition to his loving wife, he leaves two sons, John Lyle, and his partner, Judy, Tony Bannister and his partner Stacey; three daughters, Gayle Kesler and her husband, Thomas, Sandra Collins and her husband, Bruce, Stephanie Calvillo; six grandchildren, Tony Bannister Jr. and his wife, Lisa, Joshua Bannister and his wife, Julie, Rene Paine and her partner, Keith, Rebekah O'Day and her husband, Matthew, Jaime Hennessey and her husband, James, Nicholas Calvillo; eight great grandchildren, Ethan Paine, Jared Paine, Grace Hennessey, James Hennessey, Liam Hennessey, Maeve O'Day, Declan O'Day, and Finley O'Day; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and family friends including Frazier Lyle Jr. with whom he was close to. He was preceded in death by daughter, Sylvia Seward, three sisters and six brothers.



Mr. Lyle's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of his very special caregivers, especially David from Trinity Hospice. Lyle - A memorial service will be held 11 AM Friday, February 8th at 11:00am at the New Patriots Congregational Church, 10 Wachusett St., Fitchburg, MA.



There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the NPCC, 10 Wachusett Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or Trinity Hospice, 545 SW Cutoff, Suite 9, Worcester, MA 01607.



The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.







