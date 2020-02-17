Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Jane E. Ide


1948 - 2020
Jane E. Ide Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Jane E. Ide, 71, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020.

I was born May 26, 1948 and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1966, celebrating the 100 th anniversary. I went on to graduate from Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. When I moved to Townsend, I joined the volunteer fire department and gave many years of loyal service there. I worked at Burbank for 29 years, and retired in 1997. During my life I traveled extensively to Hawaii, Jamaica and the Caribbean, as well as St. Petersburg, Florida. In later years, after I retired, my sister Gail and I traveled to Virginia Beach, Atlantic City, and Ocean-Front Beach in Wells, Maine. My love of the ocean breezes, sunrise/sunsets was huge and life-giving.

My life as a nurse was the most gratifying thing I could have done. I was also a cat lover and had them all my life. Many of them were rescue cats or from shelters, all with unique names.

I am survived by my brother Bernard Francis Ide, Jr. "Skip"; my sister Gail Frances Ide, my best friend Michele Lyman Robbins, who was like an adopted daughter to me. I was predeceased by my parents Edna Frances Baker Ide who died in 2000 and Bernard Francis Ide, Sr. who died in 2003.

Ide

Jane's funeral will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Thursday, February 20 at 12:00noon. A calling hour will be held from 11am-12noon. Burial will follow in Saint Bernards Cemetery in Fitchburg.

Flowers may be sent or memorial donations made to a .



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2020
