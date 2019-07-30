|
|
Jane F. Lewicke
lifelong resident of Unbridge
UXBRIDGE - Jane F. Lewicke, 69, of Granite Street, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at UMass-Leominster Hospital, after an extended illness. She is survived by three brothers, E. Thomas Lewicke and his wife Evelyn McIntyre of Kihei, Maui, HI, John A. Lewicke of Mason, NH, and Peter P. Lewicke; a sister, Anna M. Pizzolato of Uxbridge; one niece and three nephews, Sara, Justin, John Paul, and Erik; three great-nieces, and two great-nephews, Genevieve, Juniper, Elise, Everett, and Cullen; as well as many cousins and friends. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Edward and Catherine P. (Cryan) Lewicke, and was a lifelong resident of Uxbridge. She attended Uxbridge Public Schools and Westford Academy in Westford. She received her Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology-Manufacturing Engineering from Lowell Technological Institute and her Master of Science in Mathematics and Computers from Worcester State College.
Miss Lewicke retired from Fitchburg State University, where she was the Senior Banner Systems Administrator. Previously, she worked at Bernat Yarn Mill in Uxbridge, starting as a winder when she was a teenager, and later as an industrial engineer after college. Jane enjoyed golf and was a member of the Executive Women's Golf Association. She was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Uxbridge. Jane enjoyed gardening and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
LEWICKE - A funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 am, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Uxbridge. Calling hours are Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 5-8 pm, at the funeral home.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 30, 2019