FitchburgJane Marie (Norton) Valera, 66, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.She was born in Fitchburg on February 20, 1954 a daughter of late Anthony and Irene (St. Germain) Norton. She attended local schools and worked for many years at Asher Pant Company, Rogers Company and E & G Vending Company where she retired from in 2015.Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She was the best Nana. She loved them with all her heart and cherished every moment she spent with them. She was so proud of her sons. She loved and was loved unconditionally. She enjoyed playing online bingo, going to the track & casino.She leaves behind many people that will miss her dearly including her sons, Shawn Valera and his wife Tammy of Fitchburg, John Valera and his wife Melissa of Leominster; grandchildren, Shawn Jr., Megan, Antonio and Marianna Valera; step grandchildren, Brittany Hansen, Emily Paglia and Chaselyn Croteau; three great grandchildren, Shawn-O, Eric, and Haven; step great grandchildren, Lila, John, Braeden, Aubrey and Logan; two brothers, Robert and John Norton; a sister, Ann Wicker. Nieces, nephews, other family & friends.Besides her parents, Jane was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Norton.Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 20th from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21th at 10:00am at St. Bernard's Parish at St. Camillus de Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery.The family requests that anyone attending the services please bring a photo of you, your family, or Jane. The photos will be sent with her, on her journey to Heaven.