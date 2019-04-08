Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Harvard Road
Ayer, MA
View Map
Jane O. (Pillman) Hallet Obituary
Jane O. (Pillman) Hallet of Shirley

SHIRLEY - Jane O. (Pillman) Hallet, 78, of Shirley, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.

Gravesides services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 AM in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Harvard Road, Ayer. Followed immediately by a reception at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 7 Faulkner St., Ayer.

There are no calling hours.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2019
