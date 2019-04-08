|
|
Jane O. (Pillman) Hallet of Shirley
SHIRLEY - Jane O. (Pillman) Hallet, 78, of Shirley, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.
Gravesides services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 AM in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Harvard Road, Ayer. Followed immediately by a reception at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 7 Faulkner St., Ayer.
There are no calling hours.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2019