Jane Theresa (MacLean) Lashua, 69, left this physical world unexpectedly on September 24, 2020. We can only surmise that her heart was broken over the recent death of her beloved husband Francis A. Lashua. We are saddened by the loss of our Mother, Nana, cousin & dear friend but understand that love knows no boundaries and that Jane and Fran belong together.Jane grew up in the city of Fitchburg and graduated from Fitchburg High School in the class of 69'. She made many friends, but she remained very close with two for over 50 years. For those who knew Jane, all could agree, she loved her family and the New England Patriots. Growing up she coached her daughter's softball team, lent a helping hand in the little league snack shack, and was always a smiling face in the stands at both her daughters softball games. She kissed boo boos and gave great hugs. She made excellent snickerdoodle cookies from scratch and fun birthday cakes for her daughters when they were little. Jane shared seventeen years of these happy memories with Richard F. Cote, until they parted ways years later but remained friends.Jane loved to support her grandchildren by attending all their sporting events, recitals and cheering competitions. Nana was always their biggest fan and so proud of each of them and their accomplishments.What too many people did not realize about Jane, was that she was a superhero. Jane helped those fight for justice when she joined the team at Bonville and Howard Attorney's at law. She worked there for 10+ years and then continued her mission by helping others when she joined the team at the Fitchburg Juvenile Court. Jane helped out for 10 years before she retired and moved south to Florida to enjoy the warmth and sunshine as some superheroes do.Jane had an easy smile, a big heart, and an unforgettable laugh. Great conversations were always had with Jane over coffee, which she took with a little cream and no sugar. She celebrated any occasion without hesitation, maybe she knew life was too short, and the good ones die young.Jane joins her parents Bernard MacLean, Allie (Waisanen) MacLean and her dear husband Francis A. Lashua in the great beyond.Jane leaves behind two daughters with her previous husband Richard F Cote, the eldest daughter Jennifer (Cote) Logan, husband Scott and grandchildren, Stephanie Logan fiancé TJ Sparks and Jacob Logan and a great granddaughter Mya Sparks. Youngest daughter Michelle Cote, fiancé Todd Anderson, grandchildren Piper and Owen Zimirowski. Jane also leaves behind 3 step children Michael Lashua, Pamela Lite and Teresa Kennedy along with their spouses, children and grandchildren.A celebration of life for Jane and Francis Lashua will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a tree be planted in their memory. "Family is like branches on a tree, we all grow in different directions, but our roots remain as one".