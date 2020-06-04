Loving Wife, Mother, GrandmotherEnglewood, FLJanelle M. (Morrin) McEachern, 62, formerly of Lunenburg, passed away in Brigham and Women's Hospital on June 1, 2020. She was born in Fitchburg on September 19, 1957, a daughter of the late William and Ruth (Edie) Morrin. Janelle graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1976, where she ran track and was in the drama club. She then attended Mount Wachusett Community College. During her career in hospitality, Janelle worked at Michaels Restaurant, the East Side Diner, and was the co-owner of PJ's Seafood Plus with her husband Paul. From there, she spent several years working at the Fay Club, where she managed for over 10 of those years. She was a wonderfully loving wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Her love for life and selflessness shined through in all she did. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, the outdoors, especially beach yoga and hiking. Janelle was passionate about being a part in organizing "Jane's Run," a motorcycle ride in memory of her late sister, Elizabeth Jane Salisbury. Janelle's commitment to helping others continued by participating in many charitable events, including cancer walks and volunteering at many events at the local moose lodge. Janelle is survived by her husband Paul McEachern of Englewood, FL; two sons, Donald McEachern and wife Kristen of Lunenburg, and Ryan McEachern of Somerville; five grandchildren, and one on the way. She is also survived by her nephew Michael St. Germain and his wife Joanne of Coconut Creek of Florida, her niece Carleen Gonynor of Gardner, and niece Debra Evers of Fitchburg, as well as their seven children and their families. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Jane Salsbury in 1995.McEachernFuneral services will be held privately.