Janet A. Heeley
1931 - 2020
Janet Agnes (Lessard) Heeley, 89, of Leominster, MA, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Life Care Center of Leominster.

Janet was born January 28, 1931 in Amesbury, MA to Rena (Simmons) Lessard and Alfred Lessard. She grew up in Amesbury and graduated from Amesbury High School, class of 1949.

Janet married Robert J. Heeley of Amesbury in December 1951. They moved to Pearl River, NJ, where they started their family. Jan & Bob relocated to Wilbraham, MA, in 1956 where they lived for 35 years and raised their three children.

Janet was predeceased by her parents, Rena and Alfred Lessard, her brother, Norman Lessard, and her sister, R.Jean Murphy. She is survived by her children, Susan, Donald and Carol, and two grandchildren, Sean and Anna.

The family would like to thank her friend and caregiver, Lynn Maye, and the staff at Summit Elder Care and Life Care Center of Leominster for their compassionate care during Janet's last years.

Services will be held privately at a future date with burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
