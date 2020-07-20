1/1
Janet Boivin
Lunenburg, MA

Lunenburg: Janet R. (LeClair) Boivin, 83 of Lunenburg, MA., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in The Highlands. Services for Janet are as follows: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for her on July 25,2020 in Our Lady of The Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster,MA. at 11 a.m. There will be calling hours at the funeral home on Friday evening, July 24, 2020 From 6 until 8 p.m. All protocols are in effect, a face mask, and social distancing are required for attendance at the funeral home and at the church. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend. View our web site for more information

WWW.LCAFH.COM The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. Fitchburg,MA. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Lake Church
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
