Lunenburg, MA
Lunenburg: Janet R. (LeClair) Boivin, 83 of Lunenburg, MA., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in The Highlands. Services for Janet are as follows: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for her on July 25,2020 in Our Lady of The Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster,MA. at 11 a.m. There will be calling hours at the funeral home on Friday evening, July 24, 2020 From 6 until 8 p.m. All protocols are in effect, a face mask, and social distancing are required for attendance at the funeral home and at the church. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend. View our web site for more information WWW.LCAFH.COM
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. Fitchburg,MA. is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner. View the online memorial for Janet Boivin