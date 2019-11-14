Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Janet O'Donnell
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus Church
333 Mechanic St.
Fitchburg, MA
1932 - 2019
Janet K. O'Donnell Obituary
Life-long Fitchburg Resident

Fitchburg

Janet K. O'Donnell, 87, died peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 in her home after a period of declining health.

Janet was born in Fitchburg on January 16, 1932, a daughter of the late John F. and Katherine A. (Gurry) O'Donnell. She was a graduate of St. Bernard High School and of the St. Vincent School of Nursing in Worcester. She worked as a registered nurse for many years at the former Leominster Hospital. Janet enjoyed crossword puzzles and traveling. She was also an avid Patriots fan and followed the Boston sports teams closely. Janet cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.

Janet was predeceased by two brothers, James B. and Jack O'Donnell and two sisters, Helen Cioffi and Barbara Williams.

Janet is survived by her many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St. Fitchburg, with a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg.

Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit our website at www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019
