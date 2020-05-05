Lunenburg, MAOn April 30, 2020, Janet R. (LeClair) Boivin, 83 of Lunenburg, MA passed away at the Highlands from Covid-19. Heaven has gained another angel.Janet was born in Fitchburg,MA July 18,1936, the daughter of Sylvio and Agnes (Batten) LeClair and was raised in Fitchburg, graduating from Fitchburg High School. After marriage, she moved to Lunenburg,MA whereshe has resided for the past fifty years. She worked as a waitress at Kings corner Restaurant for several years before its closing and the VNA as a Home Health Aide. She was a devoted mother supporting her children's activities through hours spent in fund raising work, most notably the musid department at Lunenburg High School. She was an avid of her children's sporting events and later her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. You could always expect to see Janet's smiling face in the audience. She spent summers a tSalisbury State Park or tending her vegetable garden of which her family enjoyed the fruits of her labor. Janet traveled extensively with her husband of 64 years, Fran, on cruises and bus tours. She was always the to lend a helping hand, provide a meal or do whatever she could to make the day brighter.She is survived by her husband, Francis W. Boivin, her children, Roger and his partner Kimberly Hindle, David and his wife Laura, Gerald and his wife Teresa, Francis "Butch" and his wife Terri, Sandra LeBlanc and her husband Douglas and Terri Green and her husband Gregg, sixteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.Services for Janet will be held at a later date, to be announced.The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is assisting her family. Michael S. Alario – director – Owner.