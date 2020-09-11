1/
Janice Anne (Ducharme) Page
1945 - 2020
Leominster

Janice Anne (Ducharme) Page, 75, of Leominster, died September 4, 2020, after being stricken ill. She was born June 9, 1945, in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of the late Norman and Priscilla (Narborne) Ducharme. Janice had been a manager at an apartment complex in California, prior to returning to Leominster.

She is survived by one son; Stephen E. Page Jr., of Leominster, two daughters; Lisa Salvadore and her husband Michael of SanDiego, CA, Laura Ortiz and John Doiron of Leominster, one brother; Charles Ducharme and his wife Barbara of Leominster, and five grandchildren; Jason Ortiz, Samuel Page, Brittany Page, Thomas Doiron, Beverly Page, and two great grandchildren; Elijah Ortiz and Mia Ortiz, and one stepson; Stephen H. Page. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Ronald Burnap.

Janice was predeceased by her husband Stephen E. Page, one son; Ricky Pirro, one stepson John Page, two sisters; Lois Burnap and Norma Turner.

At Janice's request there are no funeral services.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
