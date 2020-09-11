Leominster
Janice Anne (Ducharme) Page, 75, of Leominster, died September 4, 2020, after being stricken ill. She was born June 9, 1945, in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of the late Norman and Priscilla (Narborne) Ducharme. Janice had been a manager at an apartment complex in California, prior to returning to Leominster.
She is survived by one son; Stephen E. Page Jr., of Leominster, two daughters; Lisa Salvadore and her husband Michael of SanDiego, CA, Laura Ortiz and John Doiron of Leominster, one brother; Charles Ducharme and his wife Barbara of Leominster, and five grandchildren; Jason Ortiz, Samuel Page, Brittany Page, Thomas Doiron, Beverly Page, and two great grandchildren; Elijah Ortiz and Mia Ortiz, and one stepson; Stephen H. Page. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Ronald Burnap.
Janice was predeceased by her husband Stephen E. Page, one son; Ricky Pirro, one stepson John Page, two sisters; Lois Burnap and Norma Turner.
At Janice's request there are no funeral services.
At Janice's request there are no funeral services.