|
|
of Shirley, MA; 78
Janice Elizabeth Yancy, age 78 of Shirley, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at Newton Wellesley Hospital surrounded by her family. Janice was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 6,1940 to the late James and Edna Rawlings. Janice grew up in Providence, Rhode Island and attended Hope High School and Bryant College. Janice moved to Rumford Rhode Island for a short time with her family where she met and married her husband, Gayton Yancy. Later in her career, she graduated from the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts with a Masters in Divinity.
At the age of 13, Janice was the youngest musician to play the organ at the Cathedral of St John in Providence, Rhode Island, where she was baptized and confirmed. She enjoyed a remarkable musical career, performing internationally as a gifted soprano vocalist and classical pianist. Janice was also wonderful craftswoman and fabric artist. Her colorful quilted handbags, change purses, crayon holders and other "Bright Light Accessories" items are available in several artisan cooperatives including the Sign of the Dove and Clever Hand galleries. She was also a member of Jack and Jill of America and the PEO International Sisterhood.
After going to seminary, she served in children and youth ministries in Episcopal churches in Winchester, Chelmsford, Westford, and Concord, MA as well as in York, Maine. For the last decade she lived in Shirley, MA and served as the organist and choir director at Trinity Chapel. She also worked for many years as an afterschool program teacher of the Acton Boxborough school district and a reading tutor in Shirley Public Schools.
Janice is survived by her loving family including her husband Gayton, her sister Leslie Rawlings Costa Fortes of East Providence, Rhode Island and James Rawlings of New Haven, CT. Janice is survived by her four loving children: Elizabeth Yancy Bostic, Carolyn Halfkenny, John Yancy and Rasheib Yancy, and nine grandchildren.
Janice, also known as Bright Light, was an elder in the Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe.
Yancy
Her funeral celebration will be on Saturday, September 14th at 11am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 75 Cold Spring Road, Westford, MA 01886, followed by a reception. All are welcome to join us at her burial which will take place at 2pm at the Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield, MA.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in Janice's honor to Michelle's House, an organization fighting Sickle Cell Disease, at: www.michelleshousect.org.
View the online memorial for Janice Elizabeth Yancy
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 24, 2019