Janice L. (Landry) Lirette


1939 - 2020
Janice L. (Landry) Lirette Obituary
of Shirley; 80

Shirley

Janice L. (Landry) Lirette, 80, of Shirley. She passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 8, 1939 in Leominster, daughter of the late Thomas and the late Lea (Leblanc) Landry. Mrs. Lirette worked for the Internal Revenue Service for many years before retiring. She was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Shirley. Family was her focus. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting, playing cards and making chocolates.

Janice leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Robert J. Lirette; four daughters, Lorena Mcpeak and husband, Wallace of TN, Sharon Lirette, Karen Lirette, and Melissa Tedford and husband, Bruce all of Shirley; one son, Robert J. Lirette Jr. and wife, Hieke of Germany; one sister, Theresa Tosto of IN; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Janice was predeceased by her daughter Melinda A. Lirette on December 9, 1965 and her son Gary J. Lirette on January 13, 2019. She was also predeceased by her brother, Thomas Landry and her sister, Phyllis Pires.

Lirette

Funeral services are private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker Street, Leominster.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.



View the online memorial for Janice L. (Landry) Lirette
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2020
