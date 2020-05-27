87, Beloved Mother and Grandmother
Fitchburg
Janice L. (Pick) Woods, 87 Janice L. (Pick) Woods, 87, of Fitchburg died Sunday, May 24, at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Worcester, after a period of declining health.
Janice was raised in Fitchburg, the daughter of the late Phyllis (Luchford) Pick and Louis Pick. She graduated from Fitchburg High School, Class of 1950. After graduating from Becker College, she worked for Dr. Walter Pick as a medical secretary. She married her husband, Donald in 1953. After raising her children, Janice worked in the Admissions Office of Applewild School in Fitchburg.
Janice was an avid gardener and was a founding member and past President of the Laurelwood Garden Club of Fitchburg. She was also an accomplished watercolorist. For many years she conducted the Fitchburg Arts and Crafts show, with her business partner, Constance "Connie" Hall. She also created wedding invitations with beautiful pressed flower arrangements.
Janice enjoyed family vacations in Maine and the White Mountains, as well as traveling with friends and family to Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and the South Pacific. She also enjoyed tennis with "the ladies" at Oak Hill Country Club. She was a member of the Fitchburg Art Museum, Fitchburg Historical Society, the Friends of the Fitchburg Public Library, Christ Episcopal Church and the former Burbank Hospital Guild. She also served as a board member for the Friends of Coggshall Park, as well as Vice Chair for the Fitchburg Parks Commission,
She is survived by her daughter, Marli C. Woods wife of Thomas J. Cormier, of Leominster and son, Christopher B. Woods of Fitchburg. She was a loving grandmother to granddaughters, Devon C. Cormier of Melrose and Haley A. Woods of Framingham. She also leaves a dear friend and companion, Fred Angel of Lunenburg.
She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Donald B. Woods.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise Senior Living, Leominster, for their compassionate care given to Janice for the past few months.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Crocker Field Restoration Committee, c/o Fitchburg High School, 140 Arn-How Farm Rd., Fitchburg, MA 01420 or the Don and Jan Woods Alumni Award Fund. Please make checks payable to the Alumni Association of FHS, Inc., with Don and Jan Woods indicated in the Memo section of the check. AAOFHS, Inc., P.O. Box 906, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 24 Water St., Fitchburg has been entrusted with Janice's funeral arrangements.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 27, 2020.