|
|
Janice Lee "Jan" Harley
FRANKLIN - Janice Lee "Jan" Harley, 75, of Franklin, MA, died August 15, 2019 after a period of declining health.
Born in Fitchburg, MA on August 13, 1944, Jan was the daughter of Benjamin Hansberry and Myra (Bull) Hansberry. She grew up in Lunenburg, graduating from LHS where she was vice president of her class. Jan trained as a nurse at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, marrying her former husband, Jim Harley, the year before she graduated nursing school. During her life Jan worked in the children's ward at Burbank Hospital, Fitchburg, Montrath in Groton, and as the longtime middle school nurse for the city of Fitchburg.
The place where Jan made her home for 40 years, 60 Grove St., Fitchburg, is where she brought her treasures. This is where her heart was. Choosing to live as if born in the early 20th century, she did not use a dishwasher or clothes dryer; no computer or cell phone. She preferred doing for herself; most especially indulging her eye for decoration by refinishing her own floors and doing her own painting and wallpapering. Jan loved decorating her residence, favoring Chinese accents. She was a master knitter, making sweaters and colorful afghans for those she loved. Oil painting was a passion.
Singlehandedly Jan put her two sons through Northeastern University, earning extra money working side jobs in the restaurant industry. She liked Hawaiian pizza, going to summer stands to source vegetables, talking to seniors, and listening to jazz music on the radio while cooking meals from scratch and baking bread for her household.
Jan leaves two sons and their families: Chris and Denise Harley of Franklin, and Matt and Ilse Harley of Las Vegas, Nevada. She will be missed by her grandchildren Patrick Harley and Kirsten Harley of Franklin, and Sam Harley of Las Vegas. Jan leaves her sister Barbara Hansberry and her brother-in-law David Leon of Watertown, and a second sister Sally Sennott of Milford, NH. An Aunt, Kay Bull, lives in Egg Harbor, NJ, as well as leaving nieces and nephews and cousins and very dear friends.
Visitation time from 10 to 11 am via services at 11am. Please join us at Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blosson St., Fitchubrg, MA 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 5, 2019