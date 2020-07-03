Leominster
Janice M. Arsenault, 63, lost her hard-fought battle with cancer that spanned close to 40 years on July 2, 2020. She was born in Leominster on June 21, 1957 daughter of the late Henry J. Arsenault and Florence H. (Allain) Arsenault.
Her faith sustained her during the 40 years that she fought her illness valiantly.
She was a 1976 graduate of Leominster High School and most recently employed as a housekeeper at Life Care Center in Leominster until illness forced her to retire.
She was a football fan and passed the time on Facebook. She was the self-proclaimed favorite aunt to all of her nieces and nephews and loved them all dearly.
She is survived by her siblings Gloria Stewart, with whom she lived. Larry Arsenault and his wife Ginger of Leominster. Susan Gauthier and her husband Bruce of Dracut, Donna Roger and her husband Paul of Port St. John Florida, Jude Arsenault and his wife Carolyn of Leominster and sister-in-law Christine Arsenault of Forney Texas. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Brandon Gauthier and his girlfriend Liann Donnelly, Ryan Arsenault and his wife Celeste, Beth Campagna and her husband Jonathan, Nicole Broeckel and her husband Ryan, Benjamin Arsenault, Kaitlin Arsenault and Nicholas Arsenault. Great nieces Kaliegh Broeckel, Paisley Broeckel, Vanna Campagna, Roma Campagna and great nephew Brody Arsenault. She is also survived by two aunts, an uncle, numerous cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her father Henry J. Arsenault on January 27, 1987, Florence H. (Allain) Arsenault on March 3, 2010 brother Roger J. Arsenault on April 30, 2010 and brother Denis J. Arsenault on January 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift
.
Arsenault
A calling hour will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg from 10 -11 am on Tuesday, July 7. A prayer service will begin at 11am. If you prefer you may meet in the funeral home parking lot and follow in procession to St. Cecilia's Cemetery, where you can attend the graveside service while maintaining appropriate social distancing. View the online memorial for Janice M. Arsenault