Janice (Jan) Rose Hanson
lifelong resident of Leominster; 70
Janice (Jan) Rose Hanson, 70 years old, passed peacefully at her home on December 29th surrounded by her loving family.
Jan was born in and was a lifelong resident of Leominster, Massachusetts and a graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg. She worked at several insurance companies; most recently DeCarolis Insurance in Leominster, where she was more like a family member than an employee. Jan was previously an active member and employee at the Franco-American Club. A compassionate caregiver, Jan also worked with disabled individuals at The Arc of Opportunity (ARC) in Fitchburg, MA for several years.
Jan is predeceased by her husband of 25 years Michael J. Hanson. She is also predeceased by her father, Victor Albert and her brother, Paul Albert. She is survived by her mother, Lena P. Albert of Leominster; her step-daughters, Jennifer Philbrick and her husband Shawn of Port Charlotte, FL, Kimberly Connell and her husband Mike of Manchester, NH; her step-son, Matthew Hanson and his wife Megan of Allenstown, NH; her5 grandchildren, Courtney and Jarod Phillbrick and Callie & Jack Connell and Theodore Hanson; her siblings, John Albert and his wife Carmella, Thomas Albert and his wife Gail, Peter Albert and his wife Mary, all of Leominster; Gerry Albert and his wife Karen of Lunenburg; Marie Leblanc and her husband Claude of Westminster, Anne Albert of Gardner, Gloria Chlan and her husband Albert of Rosemount, MN, Margaret (Peggy) Merrill of Leominster, and Jacqueline Duval and her husband Michael of Leominster; her sisters-in-law Sandra Albert of Ormond by the Sea, FL; Nancy Hatch and her husband David of Marlborough, Denise Palmer and her husband Jim of Mesa, AZ, and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, whom she treated like her own children.
Jan loved spending time with her family, and especially loved spending time at the ocean, most frequently in York Beach, ME. She enjoyed and never missed an opportunity to attend a family celebration, often including Albert family sing-alongs. She was especially close to her baby sister, Jackie and her niece Kelly and nephew Tim, to whom she was truly like a second mother. In spite of the many challenges that Jan faced in life, she always took the time to listen to others and offer support, never putting her own concerns above those of her loved ones. One only need scroll through her Facebook page to realize the depth of her love and compassion for others - whether writing positive and encouraging posts in response to another's life events, posting her support for first responders or health care providers, or sharing a post for a missing person or family pet. That is who Jan was. She loved her family and friends deeply and never missed a chance to make sure they knew that. She was a woman of faith, and lived her life according to the golden rule always -"Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday January 2nd at 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 170 Mechanic St,. Leominster, MA.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019