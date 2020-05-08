of Lunenburg; 75
LUNENBURG
Janine Ann (Lehtinen) Delorme, 75, of Lunenburg, died Monday evening, May 4, 2020 in the Highlands in Fitchburg.
Janine was born in Fitchburg on November 7, 1944, a daughter of the late Toivo and Jennie (Salerno) Lehtinen. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1962 and has resided in Lunenburg since 1977.
She was a daycare provider for over 20 years prior to her retirement.
First and foremost her deepest love was for her husband "Albie", their children, grandchildren and family. Janine always loved her time at the camp, family gatherings, boat rides, tanning, picking blueberries with the kids, drinking coffee on the deck and raking the muck! Her other passions included gardening, reading and playing cards. She treasured her Wednesday outings with her sisters and her brothers. Christmas time meant making Italian cookies with her daughter and her grand kids for family and friends. She was so very loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Her husband, Albert J. Delorme died in 2000. She leaves a son, Scott Delorme and his wife Heidi of Lunenburg; a daughter, Christine Gilmore and her husband Donni of Lunenburg; four grandchildren, Tyler Gilmore, Olivia Gilmore, Lindsay Delorme and Travis Delorme; two brothers, Roger Lehtinen of Westminster and Bruce Lehtinen of Ashburnham; four sisters, Anita Gaunt of Ashburnham, Christine Pohl of Fitchburg, Kathy Lehtinen of Leominster, Susan Howlett of Shirley and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband she is predeceased by a brother, David Lehtinen.
A private funeral service will be held by the family followed by a burial in the St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 739 Water St, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneralhome.com.
