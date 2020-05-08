I knew Janine as Gram. Until Gram moved into the Highlands she had been welcoming me into her home for over twelve years. (I am a friend of her granddaughters). For years I would go to see my friend and Gram would be outside sitting on the front stoop by her front door, welcoming me with her loving and contagious smile. She watched me grow, alongside with her own granddaughter, into the young woman we are today. I know I can speak for others who spent time at their home as well, but over the years I began to look at her as part of my family. Gram was one of a kind and her love continues to cascade over us all. Im blessed to have had the opportunity to know Gram for as long as I did. May her beautiful soul rest in the sweetest peace.

Heather

Friend