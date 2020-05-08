Janine Ann Delorme
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Lunenburg; 75

LUNENBURG

Janine Ann (Lehtinen) Delorme, 75, of Lunenburg, died Monday evening, May 4, 2020 in the Highlands in Fitchburg.

Janine was born in Fitchburg on November 7, 1944, a daughter of the late Toivo and Jennie (Salerno) Lehtinen. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1962 and has resided in Lunenburg since 1977.

She was a daycare provider for over 20 years prior to her retirement.

First and foremost her deepest love was for her husband "Albie", their children, grandchildren and family. Janine always loved her time at the camp, family gatherings, boat rides, tanning, picking blueberries with the kids, drinking coffee on the deck and raking the muck! Her other passions included gardening, reading and playing cards. She treasured her Wednesday outings with her sisters and her brothers. Christmas time meant making Italian cookies with her daughter and her grand kids for family and friends. She was so very loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Her husband, Albert J. Delorme died in 2000. She leaves a son, Scott Delorme and his wife Heidi of Lunenburg; a daughter, Christine Gilmore and her husband Donni of Lunenburg; four grandchildren, Tyler Gilmore, Olivia Gilmore, Lindsay Delorme and Travis Delorme; two brothers, Roger Lehtinen of Westminster and Bruce Lehtinen of Ashburnham; four sisters, Anita Gaunt of Ashburnham, Christine Pohl of Fitchburg, Kathy Lehtinen of Leominster, Susan Howlett of Shirley and several nephews and nieces.

In addition to her husband she is predeceased by a brother, David Lehtinen.

Delorme

A private funeral service will be held by the family followed by a burial in the St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 739 Water St, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Janine Ann Delorme


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
I knew Janine as Gram. Until Gram moved into the Highlands she had been welcoming me into her home for over twelve years. (I am a friend of her granddaughters). For years I would go to see my friend and Gram would be outside sitting on the front stoop by her front door, welcoming me with her loving and contagious smile. She watched me grow, alongside with her own granddaughter, into the young woman we are today. I know I can speak for others who spent time at their home as well, but over the years I began to look at her as part of my family. Gram was one of a kind and her love continues to cascade over us all. Im blessed to have had the opportunity to know Gram for as long as I did. May her beautiful soul rest in the sweetest peace.
Heather
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved