Jaqueline "Jackie" M. Patten

of Lunenburg, MA



LUNENBURG - Jaqueline "Jackie" M. Patten of Lunenburg, MA passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, May 10, 2019.



Jackie was born on August 15, 1948 to William August Lafey and Audrey Mae Buck in Binghamton, N.Y. After her high school graduation she lived in Pennsylvania and then married and settled in Massachusetts. Her first residence, Fort Devens, was where she began her hairdressing career. She attended Henri's School of Hair Design. She loved her profession for forty years. At one time, even owning her own salon in Leominster, Massachusetts.



Jackie loved to spend time with her family. She liked to play any type of game, cards, puzzles, word searches, brain games, she enjoyed fishing, eating out, and had a love for the beach. Holidays were also a favorite time for her.



She also had a huge heart and continuously donated to many charities such as ASPCA, MSPCA, Save the Children, Food for the Poor, Special Olympics, St. Judes, Habitat for Humanity, Dana Farber, Disabled Veterans, The Wounded Warrior Project and her church. Jackie was a very special person. She found her faith early on in her life and practiced being a good Christian daily. She always made people feel good just being in her presence.



She leaves behind her husband of twenty years, James Patten of Lunenburg, MA; four children, Marie Powers and her husband Joe of Phillipston, MA, Sandy Hollenback of Hazelton, PA, Kelly Arsenault and her husband Todd of West Townsend, MA, and James McLean II of Lunenburg; eight grandchildren, Nichole and Vanessa Curran, James L. McLean III, Emily and Joshua Arsenault, Jacob Powers, and Charles and John P. Hollenback. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren; Samantha Horgan, Keegan Arsenault, Lily Bisceglia, Justine Palmer and Tobias Curran.



PATTEN - The family invites friends to share their memories, thoughts or stories of Jackie as well as refreshment at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3:00pm at New Patriot Congregational Church, 10 Wachusett St., Fitchburg.



Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 16, 2019