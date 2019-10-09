|
Jason M. Graham, 43 years old of Sterling, formerly of Lunenburg, left this life unexpectedly on October 4, 2019. He was born in Leominster on May 14, 1976. He is the son of Beth Graham Vautour of Port Charlotte, FL and Gary Verder of Englewood, FL. Jason is also survived by his daughter Kashlyn Graham of Fitchburg; his brothers Jarrod Graham (Angela) of Punta Gorda, FL and Gary Verder II (Brandi) of Naples, FL; and his sister Jessica Jalbert of Westminster. He is also survived by his stepfather Ulysses Vautour of Port Charlotte, FL. Nieces and nephews, Ethan Graham, Zachary, Avery, Hannah and Patrick Kavanah, Christian, Jayden and Elliott Jalbert and Patricia Verder. His uncle Stephen Graham of Costa Mesa, CA; his aunts Barbara Goodwin of Rindge, NH and Jane MacIntoch of Billerica; cousin Alfred Graham of Encino, CA; and his girlfriend Jennifer Giannoni of Sterling; and many cousins. Jason was predeceased by his grandparents Gordon and Louise Graham and Douglas and Doris Verder.
Jason grew up in Lunenburg and attended Lunenburg schools. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He loved playing soccer and DEK hockey. Jason was a New England Patriots fan. Besides his family, his next love was music of all kinds. He loved history, reading, traveling, the beach and antiquing with his Mom.
Jason will be greatly missed by all.
Jason's funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 13th at 4 pm in the Pilgrim Congregational Church, 26 West Street, Leominster. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2:30-4 pm in the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Kashlyn Graham College Fund, please make checks payable to Beth G. Vautour, P.O. Box 205, Moody, ME 04054. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
