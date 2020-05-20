LEOMINSTER - Jay Christopher Bentley, 61, passed away May 14, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus. He was born March 8, 1959, the son of the late Harold Bentley, and Genevieve (Hunt) Bentley. In addition to his mother Genevieve, he leaves his beloved life partner and fiancée of 33 years, Kathy Sylvester. Jay is survived by his sister, Jill Sullivan and husband Roderick, brother Daniel Bentley and wife Frances, as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father Harold, he was predeceased by his brother William Bentley. Jay worked as a carpenter, and was known by all as a very caring person.
Due to the corona virus pandemic, no public funeral service is planned at this time. A gathering to celebrate his life will be planned at a later date at the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street Leominster.
Memorial donations in Jay Bentley's memory may be made to Feeding America 1741 W Rose Garden Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027.(www.feeding America.org )
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 20, 2020.