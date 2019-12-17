|
|
Jay Daniel Conlon, 74
Jay Daniel Conlon was born November 2, 1945 in Bangor, Maine and passed away December 10, 2019 aged 74, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Upon graduation from high school, Jay enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He attained the rank of Sergeant during the Vietnam Conflict. After being honorably discharged, he became a NYC Police Officer where he received many commendations and awards including the Police Combat Cross.
After leaving the NYPD Jay worked as an Air Marshall, a Special Agent at the Department of Agriculture, a Flexi Immigration Instructor at the Department of Homeland Security,and for the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agency. He was also a successful entrepreneur having started his ownfinger-printing business.
After his retirement from the Federal Government, he moved to Nevada to be closer to his son and granddaughters.
Jay was predeceased by his beloved son Jamie, his sister Janice M. and brother Jeffrey A. Conlon. He is survived by his granddaughters Jaci and Meghan Conlon, his sisters Joyce Fasanello and Mary Elizabeth Kesse, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held at a future date in Nevada.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019