formerly of Winchendon
Gardner
Jayne-Ann Boucher lost her battle with cancer at the age of 63 on April 14, 2020.
She was born in Fitchburg, lived there, and was also a resident of Winchendon for over 20 years. Jayne is the child of Patricia A. Boucher of Gardner.
Jayne graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1974. Her first job was at the old Capital Toys in Fitchburg. She then worked at Fitchburg Savings Bank and later went to Verizon in Fitchburg and transferred to Gardner where she worked for almost 20 years while living in Winchendon. Most recently worked at Walmart in Rindge, NH for 5 years.
Jayne loved country music. She enjoyed going to line dancing with friends and traveled to Nashville to be part of the Country FanFest. She was very much into NASCAR, her favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt and his son Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
She went several times to Daytona to watch the races. She also attended New Hampshire Speedway races in Loudon with family several times. She would always watch NASCAR races on tv. She was a Red Sox and Patriots fan, loving both sports. She went to Fenway Park several times with her family.
She was a longtime caretaker of her mother Patricia Boucher; she was a wonderful daughter and more. Her love and care of her mom was beyond special. They had a few cats, and their love of them was pretty special. Leaving behind Thomasina and Samantha.
Besides her mother, Jayne leaves behind aunts and uncles, lots of cousins and dear friends.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately. A memorial service for Jayne will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020