Westminster, MA
Jean A. Babineau, 74, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 2, 2020 in Leominster Hospital.
'Jeannie' was born in Fitchburg on July 30, 1945, the daughter of the late Albert and Doris Testa. She graduated from Saint Bernard's High School in the class of 1963 and married her loving husband and best friend, Donald J. Babineau in 1967. Jeannie worked for both Stop & Shop and Rich's Department stores while she and Donnie grew their family to a total of four children but her true calling was that of a wife, mother, homemaker and beloved Meme to her loving grandchildren and all of her friend's children.
Jeannie loved being the best Meme in the world to Lizzy, Emma, Keira and Liam. Jeannie also enjoyed her Red Sox #1 fan status; Jeannie and Donnie were at Fenway for the filming of Fever Pitch and John Henry even once said hello to her! She also loved parties and visits with all of her friends and family, attending all of her children and grandchildren's events, generously showering her loved ones with presents and her famous cookies and fudge during the holidays, Steven King novels, New Pond Fondle, The Beatles, Littleton's L'Ecole de Ballet Studio, watching her 'stories', knitting and visiting with all of her new friends in Westminster, finding pictures of her loved ones on social media, and of course anything that had to do with cows. She was the sweetest and most generous woman and will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
Jeannie is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Donald Babineau; daughter, Michelle Estepp and husband Mike Estepp; sons, Mathew Babineau and wife Lindsey Babineau, Michael Babineau and wife Kristine Babineau; grandchildren, Elizabeth Estepp, Emma Estepp and KeiraBabineau; brother, Richard Testa; and other loved relatives and lifelong friends.
Jeannie was predeceased by her son, Mark Babineau; Brother, Charles Testa and Sister, Carol Clapper.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately; the family is planning a celebration of life at a date yet to be determined once current gathering restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Jeannie Babineau to The Red Sox Foundation. https://www.redsoxfoundation.org/donate/
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020